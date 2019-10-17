FRACKVILLE — Helen A. Dunn, 101, of Frackville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, following a brief illness.

She was born Oct. 6, 1918, in the Upper Askam section of Hanover Township, Wilkes-Barre area, to Frank and Sophie Blaszczak Tanski.

Having skipped third grade, she was graduated a year early from Hanover Memorial High School on June 7, 1935, at the age of 16.

Helen was married July 20, 1942, in St. Mary's Church, Alexandria, Va., to Frank T. Dunn, who passed away on Nov. 13, 1997.

Before moving to Frackville, she was employed for 13 years as receptionist in the Pennsylvania State Auditor General's Office in Harrisburg.

She was a current member of St. Joseph's Parish where, as the oldest active member, Helen ceremonially locked the doors of the former St. Joseph's building on Frack Street after the final Mass was celebrated on Nov. 1, 2015.

"Gram" enjoyed a special and close relationship of friendship and love with her grandson, Seth D. Lowe, of Frackville.

She was preceded in death by siblings Theodore Tanski, Bernice Hahn, Camilla Nevolis and Frances Prymowicz.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law with whom she resided, Mary Ellen and Thomas Lowe, of Frackville; daughter Barbara and husband Leo Noels, of Kapellen, Belgium; grandson Seth D. Lowe and girlfriend Kimberly Zeigenfuse; grandson Kevin Noels and wife Stephanie Van Gijsel, of Kapellen, Belgium; two great-grandsons, Mauro and Carlos Noels; niece Susan and husband Neil Pritchard, of Delta; and nephew Carl Hahn, of Allentown.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, from the Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with Father Brian Miller officiating. Friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Hanover Township, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be made in Helen's name to the Frackville Free Public Library, 56 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931.

