Committal services for Helen A. (Bekier) Falandys, who died March 28, 2020, will be held 1 p.m. Friday in the family lot of Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Twp. Friends wishing to attend are invited to join her daughter, Joan Mullery, and her family, at 12:30 p.m. in the parking area of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, for procession to the cemetery. Face masks and social distancing are required.