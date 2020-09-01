SHAVERTOWN — Helen Arcovitch, 104, formerly of Shavertown, died on Aug. 21, 2020, at Samaritian Hospice, Mount Holly, N.J.

Born in Newark, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Stella Kasztelan Furmanek. She and her brothers, Thomas, Benjamin and Paul, grew up in Edwardsville.

During WWII, she and her husband worked at the Sun Ship company in Philadelphia, he as a locomotive engineer and she as a welder on Victory ships.

Helen had resided with her daughter for the past few years. Previously she had resided for over 25 years in Shavertown. Prior to her retirement, she was a real estate agent and restaurant operator in Connecticut. She was a member of Saint Hedwig Catholic Church, Kingston, which is now Saint Ignatius of Loyola Church.

Preceding her in death are her husband, William Arcovitch, 1975, and son, Charles.

Surviving are her daughter, Joan Moshang, of Cherry Hill, N.J., and son, Vincent (Bill) Arcovitch, of Milford, Conn., six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews who all loved and will miss her dearly.

The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort, with a Blessing service. Friends may call on Friday at the funeral home from noon until service time. The interment following the service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please contact hughbhughes.com.