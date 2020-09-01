1/
Helen Arcovitch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAVERTOWN — Helen Arcovitch, 104, formerly of Shavertown, died on Aug. 21, 2020, at Samaritian Hospice, Mount Holly, N.J.

Born in Newark, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Stella Kasztelan Furmanek. She and her brothers, Thomas, Benjamin and Paul, grew up in Edwardsville.

During WWII, she and her husband worked at the Sun Ship company in Philadelphia, he as a locomotive engineer and she as a welder on Victory ships.

Helen had resided with her daughter for the past few years. Previously she had resided for over 25 years in Shavertown. Prior to her retirement, she was a real estate agent and restaurant operator in Connecticut. She was a member of Saint Hedwig Catholic Church, Kingston, which is now Saint Ignatius of Loyola Church.

Preceding her in death are her husband, William Arcovitch, 1975, and son, Charles.

Surviving are her daughter, Joan Moshang, of Cherry Hill, N.J., and son, Vincent (Bill) Arcovitch, of Milford, Conn., six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews who all loved and will miss her dearly.

The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort, with a Blessing service. Friends may call on Friday at the funeral home from noon until service time. The interment following the service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please contact hughbhughes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved