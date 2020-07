NANTICOKE — Helen B. Bonar, age 87, of the Hanover Section of Nanticoke, died July 16, 2020. Helen is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert. Due to the current pandemic situation, the family has chosen to have a private funeral service. Helen will be laid to rest in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Glen Lyon. Arrangements are by Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.