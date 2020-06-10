LUZERNE — Helen B. Stasko, 96, formerly of Luzerne, passed away on May 26, 2020, in Littleton, Colo.

She was born Feb. 8. 1924, in Luzerne, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Balonis Buzunis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Stasko; brother, Joseph Buzunis; sisters, Albina Pakashus, Irene Sekea, Ann Evans.

Surviving are her daughters, Gale Stasko, Deborah Provera; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sister, Rita Bator.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home, Ltd., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Pringle. Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service.

Condolences can be sent to betzjastremski.com.