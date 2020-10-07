Helen Brown Yakobitis, 93, was granted eternal life this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, to be with Jesus Christ and his mother, Mary.

She was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Emmitt Brown and Helen Corbett Rooney.

Her brother, Raymond Brown, was killed at a young age in an automobile accident while on leave from the Navy and a brother, William Brown, preceded her in death as well.

A daughter- in-law, Josette Yakobitis passed away in 2017.

Helen was a devoted Catholic and prayed her rosary daily to the Blessed Virgin Mary. She was a stay-at-home mom and cherished raising her family.

She had just celebrated her 70th wedding anniversary with her devoted husband, John, on Sept. 16.

They have resided most of their life in West Pittston, where they raised six children, all boys. A son, Kevin, passed away at the young age of nine in 1969, a victim of leukemia.

She is survived by her husband, John Sr., of West Pittston; sons, John Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of Duryea; Raymond, of West Pittston; Ronald, her trusted and devoted caretaker, at home; Gerard, of West Pittston; Kenneth and his wife Mary Beth, of Pittston.

Helen was very proud of her grandchildren: John III (Katie), of Mill City; Nicole Yakobitis-Brown, of Philadelphia, Faith Haughwout (Kevin), of Pittston; Amanda, of Harrisburg; Andrew, home; Michael, home; Kendra, home; and was blessed also with three great-grandchildren, Violet and Everrett Yakobitis, of Mill City; and Kensley Yakobitis-Brown, of Philadelphia. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Helen took great pride in her IRISH ancestry and was an avid New York Yankees fan. As a young teenager, she was "crooned" by Ole Blue Eyes or "the Chairman of the Board" as she would say: the great Francis Albert Sinatra. She had many of his albums and had great admiration for both his musical and professional career.

Her devotion to her husband and family will be missed greatly. Family traditions will not be the same, but will be celebrated and remembered with her loving spirit.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Corpus Christi Parish in Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with the Monsignor John Sempa, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the charity of your choice.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

"And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast," Peter 5:10.