WYOMING — Helen (Hoban) Butera, 82, of Wyoming, went into the hands of the lord on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

Born Oct. 31, 1936, in Avoca, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Genevieve (Loftus) Hoban.

Surviving are her daughter, Ann Marie Augustine, Mike Augustine; and grandchildren Kathryn and Jonathan Augustine.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Mario Butera; son Sal Butera; and brother Martin Hoban.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston.

Graveside interment services will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

For further information or to express your condolences to Helen's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.