LUZERNE — Helen C. Kovalik, 96, of Luzerne, passed to Eternal Life peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday at the home of her daughter, Judy Richards, with whom she resided for the past 12 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew, grandson Curtis Kovalcin, son-in-law James Kovalcin Sr. and daughter-in-law Doreen Kovalik.

She is survived by her children, daughter Judy Richards and husband Frank, of Luzerne; son, Richard Kovalik and wife Im, of Tennessee; daughters, Diane Kovalcin, of Exeter; Patricia Dorris and husband Patrick, of Whitehall; Marion Hughes and husband Steve, of Kentucky; son, Andrew and wife Andrea, of Swoyersville. Helen has grandchildren, Richard, Christina, Joanna, Sherri, Jessica, James, Tyrone, Vince, Tom, Mari Jo, Sara, Mark, Timothy, Misty and Andrew. Helen has 16 great-grandchildren, Brently, Tyler, Vincent, Luke, Hanna, Teagan, Theodore, Savannah, Colby, Zachary, Kenzie, Kayla, Greyson, Misha, Alexis and Xander.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle. She brought love, joy and laughter to all who were privileged to have known her. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., Luzerne.