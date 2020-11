OLD FORGE — Helen Chesniak, 99, of Old Forge, died Nov. 14, 2020. Funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 512 Summer St., Old Forge. Family and friends may pay their respects 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until service at the church. Those wishing to attend the funeral are asked to go directly to the church. Arrangements by the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.