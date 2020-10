EXETER — Helen D. Parulis, 96, of Exeter, died Oct. 15, 2020. Friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. Funeral will be 9 a.m. Monday from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. Masks and social distancing practices are required.