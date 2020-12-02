NANTICOKE — Helen Dargiewicz – "Daisy" to her friends and family – age 90, of Nanticoke, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Township, due to complications from COVID-19.

Born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Mary Ferrance and Joseph Merowsky. In addition to her parents, Daisy was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Theodore Dargiewicz; her four brothers: Jack, Walter, Michael and Stephen; and her six sisters: Alice Koslosky, Sally Fedrow, Sue Lozowski, Mae Warfel, Eve Rensa and Ollie Wallowak. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, a stepson and a stepdaughter and two grandchildren.

Daisy was fortunate to live long enough to love and be loved by multiple generations; she even had the honor of being a great-great-grandma. Daisy graduated from Coughlin High School in 1948. After graduation, she worked for S.S. Kresge Company before going to work for Bell Telephone, where she began her career as an operator and retired from the fraud department.

After retirement, she waitressed at Raub's in Plymouth and was the talented baker, responsible for their famous pies. Her apple pie was particularly favored by many. Daisy loved playing cards and visiting the casino locally, as well as those in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. She was a world traveler with her husband, family and friends. As an avid sports enthusiast, she enjoyed golf, tennis, football (especially Penn State), and watching the Olympics.

Daisy was active with the Telephone Pioneers of America and as a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Nanticoke. She loved to read and when she lost her sight, she was grateful to the Carnegie Library for the Blind for providing books on tape.

Her family offers a special thank you to Northeast Sight Services, Exeter, for their helpful resources for the visually impaired. Daisy led a good, full life and had a great run; she will be sorely missed.

Due to the pandemic, services will be graveside on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Resurrection Russian Orthodox Cemetery on William Street in Plains.

Memorial donations can be sent to the Association for the Blind, 1825 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, 18643. Arrangements by Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains.