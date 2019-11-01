NANTICOKE — Helen M. Dickshinski, 94, of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Birchwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.

A life-long resident of Nanticoke, Born Aug. 29, 1925 in Nanticoke and daughter of the late George and Nellie Ziemski Mikanowicz.

She married Robert C. Dickshinski on Sept. 1, 1956, at Holy Trinity Church. They were married 64 years when he passed on Dec. 22, 2018. In the early 1950s, Helen was employed for several years by Duplan Silk Mill and McGregor Corp. in Nanticoke.

She was a life-long active member of Holy Trinity Church, now St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, as well as a member of the Junior Catholic Daughters of America, Catholic Women's Club, Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality Club, Holy Trinity Choir, Nanticoke City Women's Democratic Club and Nanticoke Progressive Women's Club.

In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by sisters, Clara Sowa and Jean Iracki; and brothers Stanley, Alexander (Alec) and Joseph.

Surviving are her sons, David Dickshinski and fiance Kathleen Fletcher, of Columbus, Ohio, and Richard Dickshinski and wife Cindy, of the Honey Pot section of Nanticoke; a grandson, Michael Dickshinski; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke with the Rev. James R. Nash as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown.

A viewing and period of visitation will be at the funeral home 10 a.m. Tuesday until the transferal to the church.

To leave a condolence or expression of sympathy for the family, please visit the funeral home website at www.dinellifuneralhome.com.