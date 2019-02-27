NANTICOKE — Helen E. Puzio, 96, of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at her home.

Born June 3, 1922, in West Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Bronislawa Zawada Frantz. She resided in Nanticoke nearly her entire life and attended St. Stanislaus and Nanticoke High School. She loved to travel and prior to WWII, she worked in New York City.

She was married to Joseph Puzio for 38 years until his passing on Feb. 27, 1981.

What Helen loved most was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a devoted Catholic and member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish and lifelong member of Holy Trinity Church prior to the consolidation of parishes. She was very active in her church and for many years, she attended daily Mass.

In addition to her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Puzio. She was also the last member of her immediate family being preceded by a sister, Laura Coogan, and brothers Stanley, Michael, Andrew and Edward Frantz.

She will be missed by her children, David Puzio, of Nanticoke, Cynthia Womelsdorf and husband George, of Sweet Valley, Deborah Weaver and husband Richard, of Larksville, and Elaine Waugh and husband Brian, of Nanticoke; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Frantz, of Long Island, N.Y.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at noon Saturday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, her pastor as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown.

A viewing and period of visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Mrs. Puzio's memory be made to St. Faustina Kowalska Parish or to .