Helen E. Russell
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Helen E. Russell, of Bluffton, S.C., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Coastal Carolina Hospital.

Born Nov. 27, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Barney and Nellie Zaledonis Stuchkas.

Helen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being with and taking care of her family.

Helen enjoyed cooking, knitting and sewing and had an extreme interest in studying the history of pearls. She also loved interior decorating and the New York Yankees.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis, on Feb. 14, 2000; her son, Robert; brothers, John, Joseph, Vincent, Edward and Walter; and sisters, Della Grohowski and Catherine Pimienta.

Surviving is her daughter, Donna Tricarico and her husband, James, of Bluffton, S.C.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Ann Orbik, of Wilkes-Barre Township.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry, Pastor, will be celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek. Friends may call Saturday morning at the church from 8 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
September 24, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Mrs. Russell's passing and we wish Donna, Jim, Jared, Samantha and Marlena, and the whole family, prayers and condolences for their loss.
Dolores & Terry Maloney
Friend
