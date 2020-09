WILKES-BARRE — Helen Elbich, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, died Sept. 21, 2020. Family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, following CDC guidelines of wearing a face covering and maintaining social distance, in Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Mass of Christian Burial 12 p.m. in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Dr., Wilkes-Barre. Mass will be recorded. Email Paula at weinbergs2@verizon.net for a link to the recording.