PLAINS TWP. — Helen "Olga" Florio, 91, of Plains Township, passed away Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, at the United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Township.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Katherine (Katchmar) Yateshin.

Olga attended G.A.R. Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed as a factory worker, a licensed beautician, and assisted her husband, John, at Florio's Pizza and Plains Paper Company. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains, and was an avid bowler.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John M. Florio, on Dec. 6, 2019, and her daughter, Katherine Vorona, on Nov. 29, 2017, brothers and sisters, William, Peter, John, Mary, Anna and Rose.

Surviving are her sons, Michael Florio and his wife, Jill, of Jenkins Township, and Anthony Esser and his wife, Ann, of Arizona, grandchildren, Rachel Vorona Cote and her husband, Paul, Laura Vorona Selle and her husband, Nicholas, Sarah Jean Vorona, Megan Florio and John Florio, Richard Esser and his wife, Kim, Christopher Esser and his wife, Jennifer, great-grandchildren, Elena Katherine Selle, Britain, Madison, Benjamin, William, and Gracie Esser, son-in-law, Robert Vorona, of Daniel Island, S.C., nieces and nephews.

Due to the current global state of emergency, private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, 18705.

