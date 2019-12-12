FALLS TWP. — Helen Franko Getek, of Falls Township, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Mercy Center in Dallas. She was born on Feb. 21, 1930, in Falls Township, Wyoming County, daughter of the late John and Ann Dempsky Franko.

After raising her family she worked for several years for Topps Manufacturing in Duryea. She attended the Church of the Nativity BVM in Tunkhannock and for numerous years worked at Walmart in Tunkhannock.

She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Joseph; brothers John and Donald Franko.

Surviving are a son, Anthony "Tony" and Kathy Getek, Tunkhannock; daughters Rose and Robert Brown, Falls Township, Joan and Brian Deeken, Cleveland, New York, Patricia and Dennis Watkins, Statesville, North Carolina, Zita and Paul Fisk, Tunkhannock; brother David Franko, West Pittston, 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday from the Church of the Nativity BVM in Tunkhannock. Interment in Pieta Cemetery Tunkhannock. Family will receive friends at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Family and friends are requested to go directly to the church for Mass.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be to the Lake Winola Fire Company, US Route 307, PO Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625-0073.