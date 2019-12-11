FALLS — Helen (Franko) Getek of Falls died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Mercy Center in Dallas.

She was born on Feb. 21, 1930, in Falls Township, Wyoming County, daughter of the late John and Ann (Dempsky) Franko.

After raising her family, she worked for several years for Topps Manufacturing in Duryea. She attended the Church of the Nativity BVM in Tunkhannock and for numerous years worked at the Walmart Store in Tunkhannock.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph Getek; brothers John, and Donald Franko.

Surviving is a son, Anthony "Tony" and Kathy Getek, of Tunkhannock; daughters, Rose and Robert Brown, of Falls, Joan and Brian Deeken, of Cleveland, N.Y., Patricia and Dennis Watkins, of Statesville, N.C., Zita and Paul Fisk, of Tunkhannock; brother, David Franko, of West Pittston; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from the Church of the Nativity BVM in Tunkhannock. Interment in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m Sunday at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Family and friends are requested to go directly to the church for Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the Lake Winola Fire Company, US Route 307, PO Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625-0073.