SWOYERSVILLE — Helen Gowisnok, 91, formerly of Watkins Street, Swoyersville, passed into eternal life on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by her loving family.

Her beloved husband was the late John F. Gowisnok, who passed away on Sept. 17, 1973. Together, John and Helen shared 26 wonderful years of marriage.

Born on Aug. 28, 1927, in Kingston, Helen was one of 11 children born to the late Anthony and Veronica (Zukowsky) Waskiewicz.

Prior to her retirement, Helen was employed as a seamstress by the former United Pants Factory, Swoyersville.

Helen was a faithful Catholic and a longtime member of the former St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Swoyersville. Following the consolidation of her church, she became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville. Additionally, Helen was a member of the Moose Lodge 1207, West Pittston.

In addition to her parents, Anthony and Veronica Waskiewicz, and her husband, John, Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony, Frank and Stanley Waskiewicz; and her sisters, Regina Frohman, Ann Shivy, Marion Sheply, Dorothy Priem, Geraldine Miles and Stella Klaips.

Helen is survived by her loving daughters, Janet Walsh and her husband, John, of Kingston, and Nancy Gaughan, of Courtdale; her son-in-law, James Gaughan, of Matthews, North Carolina; her six grandchildren, Kristen Wootton and her husband, Allen, Josh Walsh, Kelly Walsh, Johnny Walsh, Jeff Gaughan and his wife, Kaitlyn, and Dan Gaughan; her three great-grandchildren, Ashton Wootton, Nora Gaughan and Ellie Gaughan; her sister, Josephine Podolsky, of Kingston; and generations of nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Reverend Joseph J. Pisaneschi, her pastor, officiating.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Mt. Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.

Family and friends are invited to Helen's viewing which will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the funeral home.

For additional information or to send Helen's family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's memory to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to the American Red Cross - Eastern PA Region, 2221 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.