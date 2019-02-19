Helen Gurnari, 84, a resident of River Run Nursing Home for the past three years, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, following a illness, with her family by her side.

Born and raised in Swoyersville, she was the only daughter of the late Jacob and Helen Katcavage Varaitis. She attended Swoyersville High School and worked several years at United Pants Factory, Swoyersville, and Choices in Kingston. Helen was active supporting fundraising, building a new church for St. Ann (Holy Family) Parish. She also enjoyed spending summers at Harveys Lake with family and friends. Cooking, baking and trying different recipes were some of her favorite things to do but most of all she enjoyed being with all of her family.

She married Lawrence Gurnari on Sept. 5, 1953. She is survived by her husband; daughter Diana Hoover, of Dallas; sons Lawrence Gurnari Jr. and wife Charleen, of Flanders, N.J., and James Gurnari and wife Debra, of Forty Fort. She also is survived by grandchildren Marisa (Bethlehem), James (New York, N.Y.) and Lauren (Calif.). She was preceded in death by brothers James, Robert and Joseph Varaitis.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mera and staff at River Run Nursing Home for the care and compassion that Helen received during her stay.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne. Interment will be held at a future time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., Luzerne.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .