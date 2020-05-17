Helen J. Santovito
KINGTSON — Helen J. Santovito, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre. Born Dec. 27, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Victoria Findora Bednarz. Helen was a 1954 graduate of Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was employed at R.C.A., Mountain Top; Little People Daycare, Kingston; and as receptionist at Pompey Dodge, Kingston, until retiring. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima parish, Wilkes-Barre. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Kollar, and second husband, Joseph Santovito. Surviving are her sons, Edward A. Kollar and his wife, Diane, of Kingston, and Chris Kollar and is wife, Karen, of Forty Fort; brother, Anthony Bednarz and his wife, Juanita, of Kingston; sister, Theresa Nichols and her husband, Carl, of Florida; nieces and nephews; and her dog companion, Tasha. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre. Memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to the SPCA.

Published in Times Leader from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
