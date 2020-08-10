MENDHAM, N.J. — Sister Helen James Peck, Sister of Christian Charity, entered eternal life on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Motherhouse, Mendham, N.J.

Sister Helen James was the daughter of James and Helene (Hogrebe) Peck. Sister was 87 years old.

Sister entered the Sisters of Christian Charity in Mendham on Sept. 2, 1951. Following her years of formation, Sister professed her first vows on Aug. 21, 1954, and made her Final Vow Profession on Aug. 20, 1960.

Sister Helen James was an elementary and secondary school teacher in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, and also taught at Assumption College for Sisters in Mendham. After her years of teaching, Sister helped in various roles in local convents until her retirement to the Motherhouse in 2018.

Sister Helen James is survived by her sister, Helen Bernick, of Shavertown, and her nieces and nephews.

Private Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Motherhouse at 11 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2020, with the interment to follow in the Motherhouse cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Sisters of Christian Charity Development Office, 350 Bernardsville Road, Mendham, NJ 07945.