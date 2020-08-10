1/
Sister Helen James Peck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MENDHAM, N.J. — Sister Helen James Peck, Sister of Christian Charity, entered eternal life on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Motherhouse, Mendham, N.J.

Sister Helen James was the daughter of James and Helene (Hogrebe) Peck. Sister was 87 years old.

Sister entered the Sisters of Christian Charity in Mendham on Sept. 2, 1951. Following her years of formation, Sister professed her first vows on Aug. 21, 1954, and made her Final Vow Profession on Aug. 20, 1960.

Sister Helen James was an elementary and secondary school teacher in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, and also taught at Assumption College for Sisters in Mendham. After her years of teaching, Sister helped in various roles in local convents until her retirement to the Motherhouse in 2018.

Sister Helen James is survived by her sister, Helen Bernick, of Shavertown, and her nieces and nephews.

Private Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Motherhouse at 11 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2020, with the interment to follow in the Motherhouse cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Sisters of Christian Charity Development Office, 350 Bernardsville Road, Mendham, NJ 07945. www.baileyfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved