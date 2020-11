RANDOLPH, N.Y. — Helen Joan Gurzinski, 88, of Wadsworth Street, Randolph, N.Y., died Nov. 16, 2020. The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Van Rensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from St. Patrick's Church in Randolph, N.Y.