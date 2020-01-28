WILKES-BARRE — Helen Juskiewicz of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing, Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Nov. 24, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Barney and Phyllis Wiesolak Styczynski.

Helen attended Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed for many years in the area garment industry. She was later employed as a waitress by the Pocono Downs Racetrack Clubhouse for 29 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Hope parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Helen and her husband, along with Owen Costello, were founding members of the Heights Packers Football team. She also started and advised the cheerleader squad.

She was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved to travel to the casinos.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony "Tony Jess" Juskiewicz, in 1983; sons Anthony, Bernard and Michael Juskiewicz; sisters Jane Luzny, Barbara Kostelac; and her twin sister, Celia Smith.

Surviving are her daughter, Helen Behm and her husband, John, of Wilkes-Barre; daughter-in-law Joanne Juskiewicz of Plains Township; grandchildren Jennifer Shovlin and her husband, Jeff, of St. Augustine, Florida, Kim Behm of Wilkes-Barre, Jodi Behm of Wilkes-Barre, Dayna Behm of Bucks County, Kristi J. Clarke and her husband, Scott, of Hershey and Kaitlyn Bethune and her husband, Ross, of Strawsburg, Virginia; great-grandchildren Everett Clarke, Savana Radecki and Carter Shovlin; and sister Phyllis Malarkey of Wilkes-Barre.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Saturday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry, pastor, will be Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Family and friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.