WYOMING — Faith-filled daughter, sister, dedicated wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt. Hard-working farmer, detailed seamstress, accomplished quilt maker, amazing baker and equally fabulous cook. Avid walker, meticulous homemaker, generous caregiver and friend to all that were blessed to know her, Helen Koslick Carpenter passed from this earthly world peacefully on Sept. 2, 2019, in the Meadows Nursing Home at the age of 100.

A life resident of Wyoming, Helen was born on Feb. 22, 1919, to Joseph and Mary Koslick. Celebrating her centenarian milestone this year by gracing the cover of "Inside the Back Mountain" in April, Helen will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was predeceased in death by her husband, Carmen; her parents; siblings Steve Koslick, Mary Menarick, Elizabeth Ball and Eleanor Matthews; grandson Tony; and son-in-law, Pat.

She is survived by her daughter, Lucille Yackoski (Stan), of Newark, Del.; daughter Sharon Gensel (Edward), of Shavertown; and daughter Joan Carpenter Prince (Tom), of Medford, Mass.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews from the U.S. and Canada.

Helen attended Wyoming Public Schools until the ninth grade when she was forced to give up her dream of becoming a nurse due to her father's death in a coal mining accident, forcing her to quit school and work to help support her family. Throughout her life, she was always on the go, working the night shift at many local dress factories, waitressing, housekeeping and working on the family farm.

If reaching 100 years young wasn't quite enough, she never missed church at St. Joseph's in Wyoming and later St. Monica Parish in West Wyoming. When she said she was going to pray for you, she meant it. If she said she was going to meet you somewhere, she was always early. She had a remarkable memory of people, places and things. There wasn't a day that went by that she didn't visit a family member or friend to offer a helping hand or just to check in to make sure they were OK.

"Whatever" was her reply to everything she heard. She had inner strength to carry on, no matter who or what she lost. Although she was small in stature, she was mighty both in physical strength and dedication to others. She even cut her grass and cleaned her roof well into her 80s. Following her favorite pastime of walking (as in miles and miles a day), her favorite part of life was spending time with family and friends, reminiscing about the good ol' days and giving a helping hand.

Helen's family would like to pass on their sincerest appreciation for all the kindness and wonderful care shown by the staff at the Meadow's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

All are welcome to a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, please take a "walk" this week in Helen's honor or reach out to an old friend just to say hi. Close your eyes for a moment and know she's walking right by your side.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

There will be no calling hours.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.