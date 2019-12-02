FAIRVIEW TWP. — Helen L. (Wallace) Briel, 93, of Green Lane Farms, Fairview Township, finally let go of this life on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, surrounded by three generations of her family. We believe that she is in a better place reunited with her husband, her parents, her three brothers and sister.

Before and after raising 6 sons, Helen worked for the PA Department of Health, Ingersoll-Rand and United Cerebral Palsy. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, New Cumberland, for over 60 years and volunteered in the Parish office for many years. She was known to be a strong person who took things in stride and always moved forward. "So be it" was her favorite line. Helen loved sports, especially her Phillies and Penn State football.

Born April 30, 1926, she was raised in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Kenneth C. and Helen Marie (Kemmerer) Wallace. Her own mother died at a young age and as the oldest daughter was a second mother to her younger brothers and remained very close to them and her sister throughout their lives.

Helen was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Frank X. Briel Sr., brothers Ken, Donald and William Wallace and her sister June Stull. Surviving are her six sons, Jeffrey, of Etters, Frank Jr. (Kevin), of Wakefield, R.I, Michael (Janet), of Clarksville Md., Mark (Robin), of Denver, Colo., Christopher (Cynthia), of Mechanicsburg, and David of Camp Hill. Four grandsons, Matthew and Benjamin, of Denver, Dr. Brooks Briel, of Columbia, S.C., and Xavier, of Mechanicsburg, as well as five granddaughters, Nicole Hiller (Brad) of Vernon Hills, Ill., Catherine Sabatini (Nick), of Gibsonia, Dr. Katlyn Briel, of Mt. Lebanon, Madison, of Nashville, Tenn., and Ellisa, of Mechanicsburg; and four great-grandchildren, Cooper, Grayson, Giuliana Sabatini and Laney Hiller, who was born November 14. Helen was also very close to her sister-in law, Elizabeth Wallace, of Mechanicsburg.

Helen's family would like to thank the entire team at Messiah Lifeways for their tremendous love and support of our mother over the past few years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in her church, 1300 Bridge St., New Cumberland. Viewing will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Cumberland, with a prayer service at 7:30 pm Wednesday. Burial will be in Rolling Green Cemetery, Lower Allen Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Vickie's Angel Foundation, 511 Bridge St., New Cumberland, PA 17070.

To send messages of condolence to Helen's family or for driving directions, please visit www.Parthemore.com.