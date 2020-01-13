WILKES-BARRE — Helen L. Scutch, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in the Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Township, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late George and Helen R. Baubonis Scutch. Helen was a 1954 graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School. She was formerly employed by Planters Peanuts in Wilkes-Barre and by McCrory's in the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Helen was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Wilkes-Barre. Prior to its closing she had been a member of Holy Trinity Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Helen was a loving sister, aunt and great-aunt. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Juback; brother, George Scutch and his wife, Lois; and her brother-in-law, Donald Morio.

Helen is survived by her sister, Millie Morio, of Wilkes-Barre; and by her nieces, Lisa Wysocki Lori Aldrich and her husband, Rick, and Leslie Taleroski and her husband, Jim. She is also survived by the loves of her life, her great-nieces and nephews, Christopher, Jeffrey and Ryan Wysocki; Katie and Kimberly Aldrich and Matthew and Jillian Taleroski. She is also survived by nephew and niece George Jr. and Bonnie Scutch.

Helen enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her great-nieces and nephews, and also their dogs, Molly and Harley. Helen was also fortunate to a have a great roommate at Timber Ridge, Judy, who spent a lot of time with her.

Special thanks are extended to the nurses and aides at Timber Ridge Health Care Center for their care and kindness during Helen's stay at Timber Ridge. Thanks also to the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for their additional care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.

Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Church. Parking is available in the church parking lots behind the church on S. Hancock Street.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Helen's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.