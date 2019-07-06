OLD FORGE — Helen M. Cencetti, 89, of Old Forge, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, in the Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of Armand "Herman" Cencetti, who preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2017.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, daughter of the late John and Helen Kuren Bobyak, she received her education in the Wilkes-Barre GAR School District. She was employed as a seamstress in the area garment industry and held membership in the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. Helen was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.

Surviving are daughters Janet Knox and husband Jim, of North Attleborough, Mass., and Karen Stolan and husband Jack, with whom she resided; a son, Carl Cencetti and wife Jean Marie, of Harleysville; grandchildren Allison Knox, C.J. Cencetti, John and Erica Stolan and Armand Cencetti III; a great-granddaughter; and nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Armand Cencetti Jr., and a brother, John Bobyak.

The funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. Thursday from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Interment will follow in Old Forge Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.