Helen M. (Peeler) Ostrowski, 94, passed away July 17, 2020, at Berkshire Commons, Berks County.

She was the wife of the late Daniel S. Ostrowski, who died on August 12, 2017. They were married on Sept. 3, 1949.

Born in Exeter, Luzerne County, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Zavada) Peeler. She resided in Wyoming, before moving to Reading.

She was a graduate of St. Cecilia's Parochial School, Exeter.

Helen was a janitorialist for the Wyoming Area High School, retiring at the age of 80.

Helen was a kind and compassionate woman with a heart of gold. She loved spending time with her family; reading, walking and cooking with her husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy L. Mackay, of Muhlenberg Township; her grandson, John C., husband of Valerie E. Marmo, two great-grandchildren; Vita C. and Aria E. Marmo and her sister, Dorothy Luke, of Luzerne County, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Helen was predeceased by five siblings: Joseph and Thomas Peeler, Mary Darocy, John Peeler and Paul Peeler; and son-in-law, William H. MacKay.

Nancy would like to thank Grane Hospice and Berkshire Commons for their compassionate comfort and care given to her Mom.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., in St. Monica R.C. Church, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming, with burial to follow at St. Joseph's Church Cemetery, West Wyoming. A visitation will be held one half hour prior to the Mass in the church.

Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Temple, is in charge of arrangements.

