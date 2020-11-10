1/1
Helen M. (Hajduk) Rutkowski
KINGSTON — Helen M. (Hajduk) Rutkowski, 98, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Tiffany Court Kingston, where she was a resident for the past 15 years. Helen lived a simple but full life, in which she was devoted to God and always treasured her loving family that surrounded her.

Born on Aug. 16, 1922, she grew up in Plains Township, the daughter of the late Thomas and Pauline Wolanski Hydock. She was a graduate of Plains High School and College Misericordia, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was employed by Luzerne County Housing Authority prior to her retirement.

She was a current member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston, and the former St. Hedwig's Church, Kingston, where she was a member of the Altar Society.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony R. Rutkowski, in October 1978; brother, Joseph Hydock; sisters, Angela Naber and Lucy Sherman; daughter-in-law, Christine Rutkowski; and granddaughter, Kristen Rutkowski.

She is survived by her loving children, John Rutkowski and his wife, Flo, of Wernersville; Richard Rutkowski and his wife, Ann, of Lititz; Michael Rutkowski, of Rockville, Md.; and Joanne Gryziec and her husband, Michael, of Larksville; grandchildren, Sara Goss, Jessica Rutkowski, Lauren Oklewicz, Robert Rutkowski, Melissa Rutkowski, Anthony, Claire and Matthew Rutkowski, Elise Vogler and Adam Gryziec; great-grandchildren, Sutton Rutkowski and Samantha Oklewicz; nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Kopicki Funeral Home, Zerby Avenue, Kingston. Friends and relatives may call from 8:30 a.m. to service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Ignatius Loyola Church and interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, West Wyoming. Masks and social distancing will be followed during all services.

Helen's family is forever grateful to and wishes to recognize and thank the staff and administration of Tiffany Court for their compassionate care over the years, as well as the special attention and care provided by her therapists, Kelly and Eileen, and her hair stylist, Maria. Our heartfelt appreciation to Ellen from Home Health Care and Dr. Kevin Carey and staff for their kindness and excellent health care.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
