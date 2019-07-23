WILKES-BARRE — Helen M. Simon, a resident of the Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre, died peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019, with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl J. Simon, on Dec. 12, 1989. Born in Hudson, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Virginia Figura Marchlinski. Helen was a graduate of Marymount High School, Class of 1960. When her father became ill, she canceled her plans to attend college and entered the workforce to support her family. She was employed for many years at Carter Footwear, Wilkes-Barre, where she met her husband of 26 years. She also proudly served as a Fuller Brush representative, receiving her 10-year pin. She and Carl organized and were devoted to the North End Elementary Catholic Basketball Club. Helen loved fundraising for causes she believed in and made countless homemade lollipops for the Basketball Club and for the Mission Club at Bishop Hoban High School. Helen was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth. She was a former member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Wilkes-Barre, where she served as a lector and pro-life representative and also as the president of the Ladies Social Club. Despite her disabilities, she led or was involved in many other parish activities, including the annual parish picnic. Helen was determined, hard-working, loved sending cards to others and enjoyed going to casinos, watching reality TV, game shows and playing cards with friends. Surviving are her three children, the Rev. Robert Simon, pastor of Church of St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Moscow, Ronald, of West Pittston, and Cynthia and her husband, Shawn Scovish, of Hunlock Creek; five grandchildren, Dr. Jordan, Jeffrey and Jillian Simon; Courtney and Gabrielle Scovish; a sister, Janice and her husband, Larry Spaulding, of Wilkes-Barre; and nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, and Stephen Marchlinski. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. Funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday from the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 666 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with her son, the Rev. Robert Simon, as celebrant. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church Saturday morning. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dallas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the diocesan fund for retired priests, care of the Diocese of Scranton, 300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. The family is deeply grateful to the staff of Little Flower Manor for the loving and compassionate care and friendship shown to Helen during her stay. To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.