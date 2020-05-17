Helen Manley McAndrew died peacefully on May 15, 2020, at Brandywine at Seaside, Rehoboth Beach, Del. Born in West Pittston, Helen was a daughter of the late Martin J. and Margaret Scott Manley. She graduated West Pittston High School and Saint John's Business School. After her marriage to Francis "Mac" McAndrew, Helen lived in Dover, N.J., Annandale, Va., and East Stroudsburg, before returning to West Pittston in 1979 following her husband's death. Helen was a member of the Saint John the Evangelist Church and the Altar and Rosary Society, Friends of the West Pittston Library, the Geisinger Hospital Auxiliary, and the West Pittston Women's Club. Before her retirement, she worked for the federal government in New Jersey and for the U.S. Naval Department, Judge Advocate General's Office (JAG) in Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; infant son, Scott McAndrew; and her sister, Mary Manley Kaporch. Surviving are nieces Sister Catherine Kaporch, IHM, of Bryn Mawr, Dr. Moya Kaporch Dittmeier, of Silver Spring, Md., and nephew Kevin Kaporch of Rehoboth Beach, Del. Helen's nieces and nephew will honor her request for a private memorial service to be held at the convenience of her family. Helen wished that donations in her memory may be made to: Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



