MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Helen Marie Menichini (née Jones), 96, of Mount Laurel, N.J., passed away while surrounded by loving family on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

Mrs. Menichini was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre and moved to Mount Laurel 57 years ago. Helen was a dedicated crossing guard on Ramblewood Parkway, which led to her knowing everyone in town. She was a huge fan of the Eagles and Phillies, loved her granddogs and enjoyed traveling with her friends. Above all else, she cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Helen is survived by her children, Michelle Ehrhardt (Fred), Nilda Neil (Paul), Michael Menichini (Desiree), Gerard Menichini (Carmela) and Mark Menichini (Karin); grandchildren Andrew Ehrhardt, Emily Ehrhardt, Kendall Neil Sofia (Michael), Kelsey Neil, David Menichini, Rose Menichini, Michael Menichini, Tyler Menichini, Matthew Menichini, Lauren Menichini and Anthony Menichini; and great-grandchildren Gavin, Gilbert and Olivia Sofia.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. also on Friday, Aug. 30, in Our Lady Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, N.J. Interment will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre. Friends and relatives in the Wilkes-Barre area can contact the family for any additional details.
