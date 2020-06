OLD FORGE — Helen Mary (Dunick) Carey, age 93, an Old Forge native, and a guest at Mountain View Care Center in Scranton, died June 25, 2020. A blessing service is scheduled for 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Family and friends may pay their respects on from 11 a.m. until time of services Wednesday.