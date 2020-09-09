PLYMOUTH — Helen R. Lewis, 74, of Plymouth, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit of Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Helen was born Sept. 9, 1945, in Larksville. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Carrie Wright Booth. She was educated in the Larksville schools. She was employed at several sewing factories and Caremark. She was a member of the former Carverton United Methodist Church and currently a member of the Orange United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Irem Women's Auxiliary.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Donald S. Lewis Sr., in 2011.

Surviving are children; Harry Reese and his wife, Michelle, of Plymouth; Theresa Jordan, of Wilkes-Barre; Richard Reese and his wife, Sharon, of Plymouth; Edward Reese and his wife, Shonda, of Shavertown; Carol Proleika and her husband, Edward, of West Nanticoke; grandchildren; Jamie and Jimmy Jordan, Shawn Ogin, Harry Reese, Eddie Reese, Rachel Reese, Chris Reese, Nathan Proleika, Gabby Proleika; eight great-grandchildren.

Helen enjoyed cooking from scratch, attending sporting events to watch her grandchildren, gardening, sewing clothes, making costumes and spending time with family and friends. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, Nana and friend.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will be in the Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call Friday 5 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Our family would like to express heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the doctors and nurses from General Hospital and residential Hospice for the care they provided to Helen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, office of development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Fla., 33607.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.