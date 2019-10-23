WILKES-BARRE — Mrs. Helen "Peg" Reilly, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Allegria at the Oaks of Bensalem.

Born Sept. 6, 1926, in Ashley, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Helen Czabinska Kosak.

Peg was a 1945 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was employed for over 15 years at G.N.C., Langhorne, and later volunteered at the Department of Veterans Administration Medical Center, Plains Township, for 12 years.

Peg enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing Scrabble, baking and going to thrift stores.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil, in 1977; sons John in 2008 and Neil in 2006; brothers Frank, Joseph and Walter Kosak; sister Eileen Kosak; and half-brother Donald Vasquez.

Surviving are her daughters, Eileen Reilly, of Levittown, and Patricia Reilly, of Bristol; grandchildren Colleen Rackafellow and her husband, Trent, Christopher Kuty and his wife, Casey, Sean Kuty and his wife, Rachael, Erin Cheeseman and her husband, John, and Neil Reilly; great-grandchildren Isabel, Lincoln and Franklin Rockafellow, and Jackson and Emma Cheeseman; half-brother Edward Vasquez; and many nieces and nephews that were very dear to her.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday morning. Interment will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Sugar Notch.

Peg's family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Allegria at the Oaks of Bensalem for their care and kindness for Mom.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or The Salvation Army, 17 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.