DALLAS — Helen Smith, 90, of Dallas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 14, 2020, in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Born May 9, 1929, in Hanover Township, she was the daughter of the late Andro and Pearl Kaminski.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Smith Sr., on Nov. 3, 2003; brothers Stanley, Leonard and Henry; sisters Florence and Eleanor.

Surviving are her loving children, sons Donald Smith Jr., and wife Penny, Phoenix, Arizona, Ray and wife Janet, Martinsville, Indiana; daughters Carol Margellina, Hunlock Creek, Ruth Kennedy and husband Tom, Shavertown, and Peggy Fry and husband Jim, Hobbs, New Mexico; brother Edward; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at a time to be announced with the Rev. James Quinn officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 25 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville, PA 18704.