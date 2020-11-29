CENTERMORELAND — Helen T. Ponganis, 96, of Centermoreland, passed away on Nov. 26, 2020, at the Mercy Center, Dallas.

Born in Kingston on Oct. 25, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Cyprian and Petroella Sepawicz Ponganis.

She was retired from Allied-Bendex, Montross for over 20 years.

Helen lived with her sister Frances and Raymond J. "Pop" Mociun for most of her life.

She enjoyed crafting and playing bingo. Helen had a love for cats.

Helen was a member of the Northmoreland Fire Company.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, John, Edmond and infant Joseph; sisters, Frances Mociun, Ann Novinski, and Blanche Novinski.

Family and friends are invited to attend Helen's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, from the St. Frances Cabrini Church, 585 Mt. Olivet Road, Wyoming, PA 18644, to be celebrated by the Rev. James J. Paisley, pastor. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Wednesday.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Northmoreland Fire Company, 1618 Demunds Road, Tunkhannock, PA 18612.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.