1/1
Helen T. Ponganis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CENTERMORELAND — Helen T. Ponganis, 96, of Centermoreland, passed away on Nov. 26, 2020, at the Mercy Center, Dallas.

Born in Kingston on Oct. 25, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Cyprian and Petroella Sepawicz Ponganis.

She was retired from Allied-Bendex, Montross for over 20 years.

Helen lived with her sister Frances and Raymond J. "Pop" Mociun for most of her life.

She enjoyed crafting and playing bingo. Helen had a love for cats.

Helen was a member of the Northmoreland Fire Company.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, John, Edmond and infant Joseph; sisters, Frances Mociun, Ann Novinski, and Blanche Novinski.

Family and friends are invited to attend Helen's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, from the St. Frances Cabrini Church, 585 Mt. Olivet Road, Wyoming, PA 18644, to be celebrated by the Rev. James J. Paisley, pastor. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Wednesday.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Northmoreland Fire Company, 1618 Demunds Road, Tunkhannock, PA 18612.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Viewing
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved