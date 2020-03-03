LUZERNE — Helen V. Zekas, formerly of Luzerne, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Allied Services Center City Nursing Center, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born March 17, 1923, in Snowshoe, one of 10 children of the late Martin and Anna Kukaitis Austra. She was a graduate of Luzerne High School and was formerly employed in the local garment industry working primarily by Ann-Will Garment, Kingston. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, and volunteered at many local nursing homes. In addition to her parents and eight of her siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Zekas, in 1968.

Surviving are her daughters, Dorothy Zekas, and Virginia Craig; son, Joseph P. Zekas; grandchildren, Joseph, Michael, and Erin Zekas, Christopher and Edward Allen; great-grandchildren, Connor, Nora, Kaelen, Adele, and Bennett Zekas; sister, Ketora Hann; and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the second floor staff at Allied/St. Luke's Villa for their care and patience with their mother for the past eight years.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home, Ltd., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Holy Family Parish. Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Lehman Township. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Memorial donations may be made to the Holy Family Food Pantry, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne, PA 18709, or to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.betzjastremski.com.