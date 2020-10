PLYMOUTH — Helen Youells, 100, of Plymouth, died Oct. 24, 2020. Family and friends are invited to meet at Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth, for a Divine Liturgy on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the S.J.Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.