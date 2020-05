Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Helena A. (McCarthy) Chalker, 78, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, died May 24, 2020. Due to the current health crisis, there will be no formal visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a gathering of remembrance 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the family residence, 99 Stark St., Hudson. Arrangements by the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., Wilkes-Barre.



