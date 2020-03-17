HANOVER TWP. — Helyn E. Hodorowski, of Hanover Township, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born Sept. 3, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Florence Say Mishikitis.

Helyn was a 1968 graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and studied nursing at the Wilkes-Barre Area Vocational Technical School.

She was employed as a licensed practical nurse in the maternity ward at several hospitals including Moses Taylor Hospital. Helyn continued her education in the adult learner program at Luzerne County Community College, graduating in 2016.

Helyn loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid doll collector.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Dunaj.

Surviving are her daughter, Holly Kull and her husband, Troy, of Nanticoke; son Christopher Hodorowski, of New York, N.Y.; grandchildren, Tyler and Emily Kull; brother, Walter Mishikitis, of Pittston; and nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held with Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.