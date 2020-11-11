1/1
Henrietta A. Valenti
WILKES-BARRE — Henrietta A. Valenti, 76, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Max and Mary Diorio Gonzalez. She was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School and the IBM Business School.

Henrietta was formerly employed as a secretary for the Brewery Workers Union and she was later employed for 48 years as the parish secretary at Holy Rosary Church in Wilkes-Barre.

She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, Wilkes-Barre. Prior to its closing, she had been a member of Holy Rosary Church and its Sacred Heart & Rosary Society.

Henrietta was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt.

Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony L. Valenti, Sr., in 2011, and by her son, Anthony L. Valenti, Jr., in 2006. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Henrietta Gonzalez, Mary Nicolina Gonzalez Weihbrecht and her husband, Edward and Immaculata Altavilla; brother, Louis Gonzalez.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Maria Weihbrecht Scarnulis and her husband, Donald, of Dallas, Edward Weihbrecht Jr. and his wife, Jae Soon, of Plymouth, Louis Weihbrecht, of Wilkes-Barre and Nicolina Weihbrecht, of Wilkes-Barre; great-nieces and nephews, Briana Weihbrecht and her son, Cole, of Wilkes-Barre, Olivia Scarnulis, of Wilmington, Del., Jacob Scarnulis, of Dallas, Rio Frank-Bantell, of Plymouth and Max Weihbrecht, of Plymouth; brother-in-law, Leonard Valenti, of Wilkes-Barre; sister-in-law, Andrea Lombardi, of Hanover Township; nieces and nephew-in-law, Dominic Lombardi and his partner, Erica, of Wilkes-Barre, Dana Lombardi and her partner, Scott, of Sweet Valley, Deanna Lyons and her husband, Al, of Exeter and eight great-nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be private. There will be no public calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 18702.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Henrietta's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
