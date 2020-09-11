PENSACOLA, Fla. — Henrietta Romanowski, 92, of Pensacola, Fla., formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Sept. 9, 2020, in Florida.

Born in Glen Lyon on May 5, 1928, to Henry and Agnes (Gavrish) Stryczynski, she resided in Nanticoke before moving to Florida in November of 1999.

She was employed at Plymouth Dress in Nanticoke, Luzerne County Human Resources Development Dept. and Heritage House in Wilkes-Barre. After moving to Florida, she volunteered at the Felix Miga Senior Center in Pensacola, Fla. She was also a member of St. Ann's Catholic Parish on Saufley Field Rd., Pensacola, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, the former Lucy Bil, sister, Regina Cyrankowski, step-sister, Mary Lou Evan, step-brother, John Bil, grandson, Brian Romanowski and nephew, Dennis Cyrankowski.

Surviving are son, Barry Romanowski and wife, Doris, of Hudson, daughter, Pamela Bazensky and husband, Arnie, of Brea, Calif., and Nancy Puhle, of Pensacola, Fla. Also surviving is granddaughter, Louann Haydock and great-grandson, Johnathan Haydock, of Wilkes-Barre, half-brother, Walter Stryczynski, of Hunlock Creek, and Robert Stryczynski, of Cornelius, N.C., and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Alzheimer's Association or any animal rescue organization of your choice. She loved kitties.