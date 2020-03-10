Henry A. Kishel, 85, of Hughestown, died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born July 19, 1934 in Dupont, he was the son of the late William and Mae (Jensko) Kishel.

Henry was a 1952 graduate of Dupont H.S. Most recently, he worked for the LCTA as a driver.

Surviving are his son, Ron and wife Marie Kishel, of Pittston, granddaughters, Kerri Ann Scherer, Amy DelRosso and Dr. Kimberly Wokpetah. Also surviving is his loving companion Jeanne Roman, of Pittston.

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his wife Johanna (Granahan) Kishel, son, Kevin Kishel and brothers, Frank and Carl Kishel.

Funeral services are by Graziano Funeral Home, Inc., Pittston Township, PA 18640.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020.

Calling hours will be held in the church from 8:30 a.m. until the start of Mass.

Entombment services will follow in Denison Cemetery where Henry will be laid to rest with his late wife Johanna.

