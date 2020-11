PLYMOUTH TWP. — Henry August "Hank" Swelgin, 94, of Plymouth Township, died Nov. 23, 2020. A viewing will be held at Lohman's Funeral Home, 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. A private burial will be held Monday for his immediate family members. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.