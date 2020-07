DUPONT — Henry D. Ritzie Jr., 81, of Dupont, died July 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie (Dudzik) Ritzie. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont. If attending the Mass kindly use your discretion; masks are mandatory in the church.