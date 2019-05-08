DORRANCE — Henry E. Novicki Sr., 83, of Dorrance, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, surrounded by family at his home.

Henry was born Dec. 19, 1935, in Bunker Hill, and was the son of the late Jacob and Lottie (Kaleta) Novicki. Henry graduated from Westmoreland High School, Trucksville, in 1953. Before enlisting in the Army, Henry met the love of his life, Dorothy (Henry), during a shared passion of theirs, square dancing. They were married Jan. 2, 1957, and happily spent 53 years together. During that time, they had five daughters, Sharon (husband Leonard Kotarsky), Patricia (late husband, William Lukashewski), Dorothy (late husband, Randy Wark), Judy (husband Gregory Lehnowsky), and Tina (husband Kirk Nagle); and one son, Henry Novicki Jr. (wife Donna Colangelo). Henry has 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Henry was a hard worker with many talents. In his younger years, he worked as a sergeant in the Army. After his honorable discharge, he drove across country for Arthur Shelley and later became a diesel mechanic for Friedman Express. Later in life, Henry drove bus trips for Martz Trailways. Once retired, he became a part-time school bus driver for White Transit Bus Company. No matter what the job was, Henry had a great sense of humor and many great stories to share. In addition to the dedication he had for his family and work, Henry was passionate about gardening and the Notre Dame football team. Whether he was providing plants or vegetables to family and friends or taking his grandchildren out to South Bend for a football game, he was a very generous man. Henry was a devout Catholic at St. Mary's Parish, Dorrance.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Henry) Novicki; his parents, Jacob and Lottie (Kaleta) Novicki; son-in-laws Randy Wark and William Lukashewski; and granddaughter Tara Wark. Surviving are siblings: sister Leona (late husband, Joseph Yuhas); sister Dorothy (late husband, Thomas Galdun); and brother Phil Novicki Sr. (wife Loraine).

The funeral will be held at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday from McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. in St. Mary, Our Lady Help of Christians Church, located at 3529 St. Mary's Road, Wapwallopen. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and again from noon to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made in Henry Novicki Sr.'s name to the Inc.