LARKSVILLE — Henry F. Rybka, 84, of Larksville, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Edwardsville, son of the late Lottie Servinski. He retired in 1994 from the Army Reserves, which included eight years of active duty in the Korean War and was called out for the Gulf War. He received numerous ribbons and rewards, including the Army of Occupation Germany and the Army Commendation Medal with clasps. Mr. Rybka received his private pilot license on Feb. 28, 1978. He attended Resurrection of the Lord Church on Zerby Avenue in Edwardsville.

He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Mr. Rybka is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughter Catherine Daubert and husband Rick; son Paul Rybka and wife Mary; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Resurrection of the Lord PNC Church. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Lehman Township.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Association for the Blind, 1825 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, PA 18643.