BEAR CREEK — Henry Raymond D'Amato, 97, of Bear Creek, died May 5, 2020. Henry is survived by his wife, Dolores N. (McLaughlin) D'Amato. Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be held at the family's convenience.



